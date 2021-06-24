Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Reveal New Company, Proudly

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have officially unveiled their new company, Proudly, a company with products for babies and children of color.

“Today [Dwyane Wade] and I are announcing our newest baby: PROUDLY,” Union tweeted on her social media page on Tuesday (June 22). “[Proudly] is an everyday baby care line created specifically for melanated skin tones. We are truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it. #proudly”

