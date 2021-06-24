Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Reveal New Company, Proudly

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have officially unveiled their new company, Proudly, a company with products for babies and children of color.
“Today [Dwyane Wade] and I are announcing our newest baby: PROUDLY,” Union tweeted on her social media page on Tuesday (June 22). “[Proudly] is an everyday baby care line created specifically for melanated skin tones. We are truly diverse and representative and couldn’t be prouder about it. #proudly”
Wade also shared the news on his social media, noting that the new baby products company is clean and sustainable.
Last month, the couple dropped their new children’s book Shady Baby inspired by their 2-year-old daughter Kaavia James.
Shady Baby follows a young child, who, after a long morning of being “fabulous” heads to the park for a relaxing play session. There, she sees some “not-so-nice” kids picking on others and takes it upon herself to teach them how to be nice.
