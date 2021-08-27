Adele And Her Rumored Boyfriend Rich Paul Have Dinner In West Hollywood

According to Page Six , on Aug. 23, the two were spotted having dinner at Olivetta, which is a restaurant in West Hollywood, California. The outlet reports they were there with a small group of friends.

The dating rumors took over social media when Adele, 32, made a surprise appearance with Paul, 39, at Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Phoenix's Footprint Center on July 17. She was spotted sitting courtside with him.

The pairing was addressed on a late-night podcast with ESPN's Brian Windhorst after the game. Windhorst said, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele," according to USA Today.

He continued, "Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. ... This is the first time that they've come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow."

The singer, who is notoriously private about her personal life, has not commented on the dating rumors.

Adele finalized her divorce with now ex-husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, after eight years together and three years of marriage. She has previously been rumored to be dating British rapper Skepta.





