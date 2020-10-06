Rollin In The Deep Pockets!: Adele Reportedly Gifts Boyfriend, Skepta With A $20K Gold Chain For His Birthday

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
The internet is buzzing with news that Adele may have a new boo—Britsh rapper Skepta!
The Mirror reports that sources close to the Hello singer revealed that the 32-year-old star apparently gifted her rapper friend a $20,000 gold chain for his 38th birthday last month.
According to the media outlet, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, however, close friends say they are not “official.”
“Adele and Skepta have grown close in recent months and have been seeing a lot of each other,” the source shared. “She’s been in England, and she gave him a beautiful gold chain for his birthday.”
The source also claims that Skepta, 38, is quite happy with his luxe birthday gift. “He was showing friends the chain and seemed pretty hyped about it. While they’re not officially in a relationship, they are very close.”
Even with these deets, we are eager to know the relationship status of the singer herself. As you know, Adele is quite private about her personal life, so we don’t expect to hear from the singer about the dating rumors just yet.
ICYMI: Adele split last year from husband Simon Konecki after eight years together and three years of marriage. He is also the father of her son Angelo.
(Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
