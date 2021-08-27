Broadway and Oprah Partner For Campaign For NYC’s Return

Broadway is anxiously awaiting to get everyone back into New York City theaters in the fall and have tapped Oprah Winfrey for a new marketing campaign on Monday (Aug. 30).

Titled This Is Broadway, the three-minute sizzle airing on all network morning shows and OprahDaily.com, is narrated by Winfrey as it captures the iconic history and liveliness of live theater, according to the New York Post.

Archival images and footage in the montage include: the original cast of Dreamgirls, critically-acclaimed Hamilton, moments from The Phantom of the Opera, Denzel Washington, Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone and more.

RELATED: Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

“We don’t have a ton of money, so I hope people will also share it on their social media,” says Drew Hodges, who created the campaign. “The whole goal is to tell people that, no matter how unsure you are right now about going to the theater, let’s remind you of how much you love it, how much you’ve missed it.”

Former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo closed Broadway theaters in March 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the playhouses have largely been shut down ever since.

However, with plans to fully reopen in September, some shows are already playing, Broadway.com reports. Audience members are required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 to attend all shows through Oct. 2021.