Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

Broadway is coming back this fall, and the new lineup of shows have all been written by Black writers.

According to WAMU, the seven new plays are set to start showing as early as Aug. 2021, and five of these playwrights will see their work on the Broadway stage for the first time.

“I think people are going to be refreshed to be back in the theater, but also refreshed with the stories they’re getting in the theater,” said Douglas Lyons, writer of Chicken & Biscuits, one of the seven plays premiering. “There’s a whole generation of artists that have not been seen, and I feel like this COVID thing stopped the world and gave Broadway no excuse to not see us.”

Chicken & Biscuits will start previews in the Circle in the Square Theatre in September, featuring Broadway’s youngest Black director, Zhailon Levingston, 27.