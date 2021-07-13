Trending:

Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

TO GO WITH AFP STORY-US-THEATRE-SOCIAL BY PAOLA MESSANA Giant billboards advertise theater and musical shows around Time Square on Broadway Avenue, the heart of the US theatre industry, in New York 10 October 2007. A wage dispute involving New York's theater producers and stagehands is threatening to bring the curtain down on dozens of Broadway shows, unless a last-minute compromise can be reached. The last such shutdown occurred in 2003, when a strike by Broadway musicians saw shows cancelled for four days. Any stoppage would cost the theaters heavily as Broadway now pumps some five billion USD into the New York economy a year, fed largely by US and foreign tourists. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Broadway To Reopen This Fall With Black Writers, New Plays

Previews begin on Aug. 4.

UPDATED ON : JULY 13, 2021 / 03:20 PM

Written by BET Staff

Broadway is coming back this fall, and the new lineup of shows have all been written by Black writers. 

According to WAMU, the seven new plays are set to start showing as early as Aug. 2021, and five of these playwrights will see their work on the Broadway stage for the first time. 

“I think people are going to be refreshed to be back in the theater, but also refreshed with the stories they’re getting in the theater,” said Douglas Lyons, writer of Chicken & Biscuits, one of the seven plays premiering. “There’s a whole generation of artists that have not been seen, and I feel like this COVID thing stopped the world and gave Broadway no excuse to not see us.”

RELATED: Black Mother And Daughter Make Broadway History Together

Chicken & Biscuits will start previews in the Circle in the Square Theatre in September, featuring Broadway’s youngest Black director, Zhailon Levingston, 27.

See the seven new plays headed to Broadway below:

Pass Over, written by Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu and directed by Danya Taymor. (Previews begin on Aug. 4)

Chicken & Biscuits, written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston. (Previews begin on Sept. 23)

Lackawanna Blues, written and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson. (Previews begin on Sept. 14)

Thoughts of a Colored Man, written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. (Previews begin on Oct. 1)

Trouble in Mind, written by Alice Childress and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright. (Previews fall 2021)

Clyde’s, written by Lynn Nottage and directed by Kate Whoriskey. (Previews begin on Nov. 3)

Skeleton Crew, written by Dominique Morisseau and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.                (Previews begin on Dec. 21)

(Photo: EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs