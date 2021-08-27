'The Wonder Years’ Gets A Reboot With Don Cheadle

The 1980s sitcom The Wonder Years has gotten a reboot.

The original coming-of-age comedy followed a suburban family in 1968. This time around, it’s a Black family in 1968 centered around 12-year-old Dean Williams played by newcomer Elisha “EJ” Williams. Don Cheadle is the adult version of Dean Williams and narrates.

The series also includes Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, and Laura Kariuki.

RELATED: Don Cheadle Explains His Viral Moment With Kevin Hart

In the trailer, Cheadle can be heard saying, “Twelve was the age I was gonna figure out what my bag was. I’d never be as popular as my sister, as smart as my mom or as bad as my dad. Some people didn’t feel like we needed to mix Black people with white people — I didn’t understand all that. But I decided what my bag would be: the great uniter.”

The original Wonder Years aired for six seasons from 1988 to 1993.

See the trailer for the reboot, which premieres Sept. 22 at 8:30/7:30c on ABC, below: