NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg Leakes Dies From Colon Cancer At 66

Gregg Leakes, the husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, has died from colon cancer. He was 66.

Longtime family friend and publicist Ernest Dukes confirmed in a statement on Wednesday (September 1) that Leakes died “peacefully” in his home while surrounded by his family, PEOPLE reports.

"Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes," said Dukes. "We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time."

In a video circulating on social media earlier this week, NeNe indicated that Gregg’s health had taken a turn for the worse, saying to the patrons of The Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia that Gregg was “transitioning.”

She continued: “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying.”

In June, NeNe announced on Instagram Live with The Jasmine Brand that Gregg, who was diagnosed in 2018 with stage three cancer, was recovering in the hospital after surgery.

“This is the first time I’m saying something about it,” she noted, mentioning that Gregg has had this surgery before. “I’d love everybody to pray for Gregg… pray for his strength… and pray for me too.”

Our thoughts are with NeNe and her family at this difficult time.