Prayers Up: NeNe Leakes Shares Heartbreaking Update About Husband Gregg Leakes’ Long Battle With Cancer

Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes used the praying hands and broken heart emojis in an Instagram post Sunday (Aug. 29) after revealing that her husband Gregg Leakes is losing his battle against cancer.

The reality star shared the sad news with an audience at her nightclub, according to OnSite!, which obtained a video.

He “will be transitioning to the other side,” NeNe is heard saying on the video, setting the record straight for a customer who called her “rude” for failing to wish them a happy birthday.

She continued: “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘you’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying.”