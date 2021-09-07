Drake’s Producer Explains The R. Kelly Credit On ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy was released on Sept. 3, and according to Billboard holds the title for the most-streamed LP on Apple Music in a single day this year. However, there is one songwriting credit that has some people scratching their heads -- R. Kelly.



The disgraced singer, who is currently on trial for sexually was credited on the song "TSU," which borrows the intro from his 1998 track "Half on a Baby."

After writer and trans activist Ravyn Wngz shared a story on Instagram about R. Kelly being credited on the Drake song, Noah "40" Shebib, producer and engineer for the Toronto rapper, responded in the comments of the post.

He wrote, "On a song called tsu at the beginning is a sample of OG Ron c talking. Behind that faintly which you can’t even hear is an r Kelly song playing in the background. It has no significance no lyrics are present, r Kelly’s voice isn’t even present but if we wanted to use Ron c talking we were forced to license it."

40 continued, "Doesn’t sit well with me let me just say that. And I’m not here to defend drakes lyrics, but I thought I would clear up that there is no actual r Kelly present and it’s a bit misleading to call him a co lyricist. It’s kinda wild cause I was just reading 'Baby Girl' by Kathy Iandoli and the recounts of some of that stuff is horrific and disgusting. Then I saw this post and just had to say something because to think we would stand beside that guy or write with him is just incredibly disgusting."

See below: