Drake's Mom Sends Him Sweet Note Just In Time For 'Certified Lover Boy' Release | BET

SAINT JOHN'S, NF - APRIL 18: Singer Drake (R) and mother Sandi Graham pose on CTV's Red Carpet at the 2010 Juno Awards at the Mile One Centre on April 18, 2010 in Saint John's, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

The rapper's sixth studio album dropped early Friday morning.

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 3, 2021 / 10:48 AM

Written by BET Staff

Drake’s highly-anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. It dropped Friday (Sept. 3), but his mother had a sweet message for her son leading up to its grand unveiling. 

On Thursday (Sept. 2) Sandi Graham shared a poetic note to her son just hours before his album release, according to People.  

“It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat,” the 61-year-old wrote. “It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know.”

She signed the card, “Love you more now and forever.” 

Drake shared her thoughtful message on his Instagram stories. 

The 21-play project features the likes of JAY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and more. 

Listen below:

(Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

