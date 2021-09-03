Drake's Mom Sends Him Sweet Note Just In Time For 'Certified Lover Boy' Release | BET

Drake’s highly-anticipated sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. It dropped Friday (Sept. 3), but his mother had a sweet message for her son leading up to its grand unveiling.

On Thursday (Sept. 2) Sandi Graham shared a poetic note to her son just hours before his album release, according to People.

“It's finally come, the countdown has reached one, with each new album my heart skips a beat, being your mother has been my life's greatest treat,” the 61-year-old wrote. “It's been a long hard road together, now there's one more day to go. I wanna celebrate you son, more than you'll ever know.”

She signed the card, “Love you more now and forever.”

Drake shared her thoughtful message on his Instagram stories.

The 21-play project features the likes of JAY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and more.

Listen below: