Kylie Jenner Confirms She Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting ready for baby number two!

The 24-year-old beauty mogul confirmed the news with a special Instagram announcement on Tuesday (Sept. 7) after rumors that she was pregnant started to bubble up last month.

In the clip, Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test before the video switches to Scott, 30, hugging and embracing her stomach. The pair then gets in the car with their daughter Stormi, 3, for an OBGYN appointment.

In the 90-second-clip, Jenner and her daughter are seen sharing the news with mom and grandma Kris Jenner.

“Wait a second… are you pregnant? Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!” Kris exclaims after her granddaughter hands her an envelope with ultrasound images.

Jenner and Scott recently got back together after splitting up in Oct. 2019, People reports. The couple welcomed their daughter in Feb. 2018.

Watch her sweet video below: