Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant.

Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star and entrepreneur is expecting her second child with Travis Scott.

Jenner, 24, is already mother to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with the rapper.

Reps for Jenner and Scott did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kylie Jenner had previously expressed a desire to expand her family. In April 2020, during an Instagram Live session with friend Stassie Karanikolaou, she said she wants “seven kids down the line, but not right now.”