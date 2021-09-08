NeNe Leakes Reunites With ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars At Gregg Leakes’ Celebration Of Life Ceremony

NeNe Leakes honored the memory of her husband Gregg Leakes one week after his death.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran was joined by some of her former RHOA costars and friends at the NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday (Sept. 6).

According to US Weekly, NeNe was joined by RHOA stars from the past and the present including Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore.

“Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it,” Leakes captioned a throwback PDA photo of her and her late husband on Instagram on Monday.