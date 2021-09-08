NeNe Leakes Reunites With ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars At Gregg Leakes’ Celebration Of Life Ceremony

NeNe Leakes honored the memory of her husband Gregg Leakes one week after his death.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran was joined by some of her former RHOA costars and friends at the NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia, on Monday (Sept. 6).
According to US Weekly, NeNe was joined by RHOA stars from the past and the present including Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore.
“Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it,” Leakes captioned a throwback PDA photo of her and her late husband on Instagram on Monday.
The celebration of life ceremony also included breathtaking performances from Yolanda Adams, Le’Andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, and Kim Burrell.
Gregg and NeNe’s son, Brentt, also shared a photo of the event on his Instagram story, Entertainment Tonight reports.
“Love ya pops,” he captioned the post with a photo of his father in the background.
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, news broke that Gregg lost his battle with colon cancer. The 66-year-old was first diagnosed in 2018 and was in remission for two years before cancer returned in June 2021.
Publicist and family friend Ernest Dukes issued a statement to PEOPLE.com, “Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart. After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
