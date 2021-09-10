WATCH: Tiffany Haddish On Betting Everything On Herself And Getting Creative During Love Scenes In ‘The Card Counter’

Tiffany Haddish is always ready to make us laugh, but in her upcoming role as La Linda in the new crime drama, “The Card Counter”, she’s not joking around one bit.

The revenge thriller will follow an ex-military interrogator who becomes a gambler and tries to hide his past decisions that continue to haunt him. In addition to Haddish, the cast includes Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, and William Defoe.

BET.com caught up with Haddish to see how she prepared for such a different role, counter to her past comedy experiences.

“Preparing for the role of La Linda was not different than how I usually prepare for any role that I’m cast in,” Haddish told BET.com. “I start by understanding who this character is, her background, and then begin conversations with the costume designers to understand her demeanor to get the best look. La Linda is like a pimp, but she’s very charming and not abusive.”