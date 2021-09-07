Tiffany Haddish Gives Impromptu Performance Of “Proud Mary” In Las Vegas

While on a date night with her boyfriend Common in Las Vegas, Tiffany Haddish gave an impromptu performance of one iconic song that left guests awed.

On Saturday (Sept. 4) while dining at the Wynn Las Vegas restaurant Deliah, the comedian and actress hopped on stage to candidly perform Tina Turner’s hit single “Proud Mary,” with the live jazz band, according to video footage obtained by TMZ.

The Grammy award-winning star reportedly received a standing ovation from guests. Comedian Chelsea Handler and her reported beau Jo Koy were also in attendance.

The Vegas date comes about a year after Haddish and Common confirmed they were dating in Aug. 2020.

Haddish sat down with People in Dec. 2020 to talk about her relationship.

“What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations,” she said.

Adding, “This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who's not trying to make me turn my light out. They're trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me.”

“That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It's refreshing.”