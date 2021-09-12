Kim Kardashian Sports Surprising Leather Outfit Ahead Of NYFW

Kim Kardashian arrived in New York City ahead of New York Fashion Week (NYFW), and as expected, she grabbed everyone's attention.

On Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Kardashian, 40, arrived at the Ritz Carlton Hotel wearing an all-leather outfit. She arrived just a few days before the Met Gala on Monday (September 13). In many ways,the ensemble resembled that of her estranged husband Kanye West’s face-covering get-ups he sported during stadium events before releasing his Donda album.

The Kim Kardashian West Beauty founder completely covered her head with a leather face mask, matching her black boots that surpassed her knees, loose-fitting pants, trench coat, and a rhinestone handbag. Kim’s outfit was made by the luxury fashion house brand, Balenciaga.

She arrived with her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her boyfriend, 45-year-old drummer, Travis Barker. The couple rocked matching black hoodies and pants.

With an arrival like that, the multihyphenate celebrity is sure to wow spectators at Monday's Met Gala. In 2019, her dress was so tight that her sisters were on standby, just in case she had to use the bathroom. Kardashian’s first invite to the ball was in 2013 when she was in her third trimester, pregnant with the couple’s eldest daughter, North West.

Check out the outfit below. What is it giving?