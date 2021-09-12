Shaquille O’Neal Deletes Tinder After Match Thought He Was A Scammer

On dating apps, it is not out of the norm to see and match with a catfish or scammer. For one woman, this wasn’t the case when she matched with Hall of Fame, four-time NBA champion, Shaquille O’Ne al .

“I signed up for Tinder, put in my name, and I tried to make a person meet me, and they didn’t believe it was me,” he explained. “I was like, ‘it’s me! It’s Shaq!’[They said], ‘No, you’re not! Do you know what’s funny? She said, ‘Shaq would never be on this! So I had to delete my account. She was hot, too. I was like ‘I’m five minutes [away]. Please just meet me at Starbucks.’ No! Stranger danger, stranger danger. No!”

During his time at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Shaq debunked some myths, as well as verified some of them. Shaq wants to date a woman named Shaquille and a middle eastern princess who once proposed to him.

Aside from sports broadcasting and dating, Shaq is adding another endeavor to his resume: Director of Community Relations for Georgia’s Henry County Sheriff’s Office, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported back in January. In 2015, Shaq was sworn in as a reserve officer for the Doral Police Department in Florida. He has also served as a reserve in Miami Beach and Tempe, Arizona. In 2016, he was sworn in at Clayton, County Police Department of Georgia.