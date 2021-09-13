‘RHOP’s Mia Thornton Organizes Group Lunch With Gizelle Bryant And Karen Huger

It looks like Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant, and Karen Huger are slowly coming to a truce with the help of newcomer Mia Thornton.

On the Sunday (Sept. 12) episode of RHOP, Bryant and Huger attended a goddess-themed lunch for all of the housewives hosted by Thornton. At one point during the dinner the 36-year-old asked everyone at the table to go around and say one thing that they love about each other, People reports.



For Bryant, she opted out of participating in the exercise while still addressing Huger and Wendy Osefo.

“Well, everybody here knows Karen and I are not in a good place, so I have nothing nice to say," she said. "Wendy, we obviously have not talked, you're obviously still angry... I haven't heard from you."

Fast forward into the round table discussion after things got a little heated between other castmates. Mia reminded everyone in attendance that "this is the place for healing."

Thornton's comment struck a chord between Bryant and Huger, who tried to work through some of their past issues, including statements that Huger made about Bryant's relationship with her ex-husband Jamal and the cheating rumors.

Bryant soon opened up to Huger about how her comments affected her family.

"You went on a diatribe as far as Jamal is concerned. And yes, my children happen to be his, and consequently, it did hurt me and my children badly," she said.

Karen then apologized after some additional comments between Candiace Dillard.

"Unfortunately, Gizelle and I are not in a position that we can talk to one another, but for my part in that, if it hurt her children, I'm sorry," Huger responded.

"Who are you sorry to? Cause she ain't looking at me. If you're going to f—ing apologize, apologize to me," Bryant said. "Apologize to my Black a**"

"Hold on. If this is what you want and it's about your children: I apologize," Karen said.

"To who?" Gizelle asked Karen, who said, "Your children and you."

"Okay, it's the first time she's ever apologized to me," Gizelle said, followed by a round of applause at the table.

"For that, I apologize. I don't mess with people's families," Karen said, adding in her confessional, "I love children. And if she said her children were hurting, they deserve that grace, and that's what makes me a better person than Gizelle: I'm capable of being compassionate."

It appears that there has been a reset between the two.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 PM ET on Bravo.