'RHOP's Wendy Osefo Says Group Trip Was a 'Vacation from Hell'

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Potomac took a trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, and let's just say things got pretty interesting.

On Sunday's episode (Aug. 29), Dr. Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant got into a heated argument after Bryant and Ashley Darby brought up tabloid allegations that Osefo's husband Eddie had been cheating, according to People.

"I have so much to fill you in on, but later," Osefo told her husband following the intense argument. "It was supposed to be a vacation, and it turned into a vacation from hell."

The following day, it appeared that things had not yet blown over between Wendy and Gizelle, and during the group's final dinner together, things got even more explosive. At the start of dinner, Gizelle, Wendy, and Robyn all were taking jabs at each other.

"So Wendy, are you going to ignore me as well, or are you just ignoring Gizelle?" Robyn said.

"Great question. No, I'm not gonna ignore you. And if in the course of my conversation with Gizelle, I said anything to offend you, then I apologize for that," Wendy responded.

"What?" Robyn continued. "You took personal digs at me. I was like, 'wow,' because I remember a year ago, you at my engagement party, screaming the loudest and then fast forward to last night, and you're calling my relationship non-existent."

"And I say, 'Wow, she was never my friend,'" she continued. "What you did, it was quick. That just told me a little bit deeper about how you really feel about me. So all that being excited for me, that was some fake s---."

"Yeah, you know you're entitled to your own opinion, I will never judge you on it, and I still feel as though the way in which you have treated me this past week, I feel is fake s--- because my girlfriends, the way we rock that is not what we will do to each other," Wendy stated, referring to Robyn's loyalty to Gizelle.

While it seems like the drama couldn't be fixed, it appears that Gizelle may have left the door open for reconciliation.

