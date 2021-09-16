‘RHOA’: Porsha Williams Says She Was Homeless While Starring On The Show

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has welcomed her fans into her life since she first joined the Bravo series in Season 5.

In a forthcoming memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, Williams will detail the ups and downs of her marriage with former NFL star Kordell Stewart, her spats with her RHOA co-stars, battles with depression, and more, according to Shadow and Act.

“After starring season after season on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, I felt there was still so much I never got a chance to say in those confessionals or never got to express at the reunions between throwing shade and receipts,” she writes in the excerpt from the book. “So I’ve opened up my life here, page by page, to share my truth, my strength, and my pursuit of the real Porsha.”

“I went from being homeless while starring on The Real Housewives to owning two successful businesses,” she said in the intro of the book.