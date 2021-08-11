Porsha Williams Announces Major Career Change

After eight years, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is leaving chat show Dish Nation.
The 40-year-old wrote on Instagram, “Goodbyes are never easy, and this one is especially hard. For the past eight years, I’ve worked on one of the most fun, collaborative, exciting, and best produced shows on television. But as I continuously start new chapters in my life, it means I have to close others. So sadly, August 27th will be my last day at Dish Nation.”
The new chapter in her life includes her recent engagement to Simon Guobadia.
Porsha Williams announced her engagement to Guobadia on May 10, just a month after the couple started seeing each other. Simon is the estranged husband of Williams’ RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia.
Porsha spilled plenty of tea on Dish Nation during her time there and will surely be missed, but fans are looking forward to seeing her next moves.
