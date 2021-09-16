Snoop Dogg And Martha Stewart Will Have A Halloween Show

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are ready to judge a new food competition in a Halloween special coming to NBC’s Peacock this October.

Titled Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween, the new show will judge three teams of some of the country’s talented and award-winning bakers called the “Scare Squads.” The bakers will have to build over-the-top, full-sensory, immersive 12x12 worlds that are inspired by the concept of fear, People reports.

Tasty food content creator, Alvin Zhou, will also sit on the judging panel.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween is the first unscripted program between Peacock and BuzzFeed.

This is not the first time, Snoop and Martha have collaborated, the previously hosted Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner on VH1.

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween will stream on Peacock on Oct. 14.