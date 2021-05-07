Snoop Dogg Compares Aging To ‘Fine Wine’ Ahead Of 50th Birthday

Snoop Dogg is embracing turning 50 in October as he prepares for a birthday celebration.

In a new interview with PEOPLE, the 49-year-old rapper who describes himself as “old school,” discusses aging, growing "wiser" and his plans for a big 5-0 celebration.

"I'm probably going to do a player's ball party where everybody can be dressed up, give away some awards, have some good musical performances, you know what I'm saying?" Snoop told PEOPLE magazine. "I'm old school. So I just need my event to be wholesome and nice, where people can leave there saying, 'I had the time of my life.'”

Guests will be asked to dress up for the player’s ball style party in the fall.

"Everybody has to dress up, you can't just get in here,” he told the entertainment news outlet. “You got to actually spend some time on your look, your outfit. The whole nine [yards].”

As for getting older, Snoop said he has no worries about aging and reminding people that they get "better over time" and to "make the most" of every day.

"You got to treat yourself like fine wine,” he told PEOPLE. “They say fine wine, it gets better over time. You got to look at it as you get older, you get wiser, and how to treat yourself, treat others. You learn what life is about. So every precious day you here to actually live another day, you should make the most of it. That's what I focus on the most — trying to be the best version of me every day."

With a decades-long career, Snoop continues to add projects to his portfolio. The rapper works on television shows, serving as a mentor on The Voice, a new album From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites, and expanding his lifestyle empire with close friend Martha Stewart.

The duo are collaborating on the new BIC EZ Lighter campaign. Snoop explained that he and Stewart loved the look and the concept of the extra-long lighter designed for lighting hard-to-reach places and keeping fingers away from the flame.

"We're coming together to collaborate on this easy EZ Reach lighter because this is a lighter that is very beneficial to both of us," Snoop said. "It's just an easy access lighter when she's cooking and making her different things and they mean when I'm lighting my candles, and lighting up that thing that killed John Wayne, EZ Reach, so I can get to it to do it.”

As a successful multi-hyphenate, the rapper has never forgotten his foundation and took a moment to honor the late rapper DMX.

"I've had a ton of memories with them, but the Verzuz battle just stands out just because it gave us an opportunity to show the whole world that we love each other," Snoop said of the July Instagram Live music battle. "... to see two black men really entertain, really perform and who actually love each other in front of an audience and not be afraid to love each other."