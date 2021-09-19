Michaela Coel Wins Emmy For ‘I May Destroy You’

Michaela Coel took home an Emmy Award for her work on the British drama, I May Destroy You and she shared words of encouragement to “every single survivor of sexual assault” in an inspiring speech.

Coel, 33, won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing In A Limited Series, TV Movie Or Drama Special. The executive producer of the drama series wore a stunning custom neon yellow Christopher John Rogers two-piece dress as she accepted the honor.

"Thank you so much," Coel said, appearing surprised by the win. "Thank you to the members of the Television Academy.

"I just wrote a little something, for writers, really," she continued. "Write the tale that scares you, that makes you feel uncertain, that is uncomfortable. I dare you. In a world that entices us to browse through the lives of others to help us determine how we feel about ourselves, and to in turn feel the need to be constantly visible, for visibility these days seems to somehow equate to success. Do not be afraid to disappear, from it, from us, for awhile and see what comes to you in the silence."

Coel ended her speech with, “I dedicate this story for every single survivor of sexual assault.”

Coel wrote, directed, and starred in the HBO-BBC, 12-episode series, which fictionized the tormenting story of her sexual assault. The show first aired in the summer of 2020.