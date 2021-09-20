Wendy Williams’ Brother Speaks Out On Her Hospitalization

The new season of The Wendy Williams Show has been set to premiere on Sept. 13 but was delayed due to the host’s health issues. The 57-year-old contracted a breakthrough COVID infection and was at the same time hospitalized for a psychological evaluation. Her brother is now updating fans about Williams’ condition.

Tommy Williams said on his YouTube podcast, "I did speak with Wendy, she's stabilized, she's doing alright, you know I can't give all the blow by blows I told her I'll never proceed her voice through the show. But I do thank you all for all the kind words, I really do believe and have the faith that Wendy's going to make it.”

Tommy continued, "It's not an easy fight. It's not one that individuals always win. Sadly, come November we are on the anniversary of my mother passing.”

Wendy Williams’ mother passed away at 83 years old in November of 2020.

He also added, "It's not easy. This isn't easy, but it's necessary. But she's doing well, she's stable, I have spoken with her. We are hanging in there.”

TMZ reported Williams was voluntarily admitted to an NYC hospital on Sept. 14 for a psych evaluation. The outlet also reports while she does have the coronavirus, she's asymptomatic.

It’s unknown when the new season of The Wendy Williams Show will begin.

See Tommy Williams’ podcast below: