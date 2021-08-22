Wendy Williams Introduces Her New Boyfriend On Social Media

Without any fanfare, Wendy Williams kind of mentioned in an Instagram post Saturday (Aug. 21) that she has a new boyfriend.
She doesn’t identify the mystery man wearing a gray t-shirt, who appears to be a middle-age white man, sitting next to her in a vehicle.
“My son’s 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend,” the TV talk show wrote.
News of this latest romance comes three months after Williams and Mike Esterman called it quits.
Williams and Esterman, a Maryland-based contractor, met in February on Williams’ talk show’s “Date Wendy” segment and had a short-lived relationship.
Esterman told The Sun that their busy schedules caused them to drift apart.
"It's a busy time of the year for home improvement, I don't know if I can give her what she wants,” he told the paper, adding, “nobody called it a day, there's just no time to meet up. We talk when we can. I can't hold her back from meeting someone who can give her more.”
