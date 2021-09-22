Stephen And Ayesha Curry Share Surprise Vow Renewal Ceremony For 10th Wedding Anniversary

Bring the tissues!

After celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on July 30, Stephen and Ayesha Curry share photos from an intimate wedding vow renewal ceremony.

According to PEOPLE, Ayesha revealed the details and a few photos of how the NBA player pulled off planning a surprise renewal ceremony.

​​”A couple of weeks ago [Stephen Curry] surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram post. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭.”

RELATED: Couple Goals! Ayesha And Stephen Curry Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary