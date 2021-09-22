Stephen And Ayesha Curry Share Surprise Vow Renewal Ceremony For 10th Wedding Anniversary

Bring the tissues!
After celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on July 30, Stephen and Ayesha Curry share photos from an intimate wedding vow renewal ceremony.
According to PEOPLE, Ayesha revealed the details and a few photos of how the NBA player pulled off planning a surprise renewal ceremony.
”A couple of weeks ago [Stephen Curry] surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” the 32-year-old captioned an Instagram post. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting 😭.”
Adding, “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you [Stephen Curry].
The couple’s oldest daughter, Riley, 9, officiated the ceremony. While their youngest kids, daughter Ryan, 6, and son Canon, 3, walked Ayesha down the aisle of the family’s backyard.
A candid photo of the family shows Ayesha wearing a long-sleeved white gown, while Stephen sports a grey suit. Riley, who stands between them, is wearing a yellow dress, while her younger siblings sit nearby on a picnic blanket.
The Curry’s first met in high school in North Carolina before tying the knot on July 30, 2011.
See a few more photos from their special day below:
