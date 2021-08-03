Couple Goals! Ayesha And Stephen Curry Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

“My love! my adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married y'all 🎉,” the 32-year-old wrote. “It has felt like the blink of an eye. Stephen Curry is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know.”

The pair celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Saturday (July 30), and the Sweet July founder wrote a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her husband paired with a montage of photos including moments from their wedding day.

Adding, “I can't wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us. Happy day happy day! We've been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days. July 30, 2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd.”

Stephen shared similar sentiments about his lady love on his social media account.

“My woman. Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit! Sexy as can be inside and out & continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are. Blessed me with the 3 of the dopest humans around,” he said.

The Golden State Warrior player, 33, continued saying, “You are the (key) to everything that I do. This is a major milestone- but more a moment to get excited about the next chapters ahead. Lucky I’m (still) in love with my best friend.”