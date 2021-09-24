Michael K. Williams’ Cause Of Death Has Been Released

On Sept. 6, Michael K. Williams, 54, was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His cause of death has now been released.

According to TMZ, the Chief Medical Examiner in New York determined the official cause of death is “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

The manner of death was ruled accidental.

According to Williams’ nephew, Arvance Williams, his body was discovered by another nephew named Donovan. The New York Post reports that law enforcement sources discovered drug paraphernalia at Williams’ apartment where his body was found, which is why it was believed he died from a possible overdose.

The Brooklyn native was famous for his roles as Omar Little in the Baltimore-based TV series The Wire, Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire and Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, which earned him his fifth Emmy nomination.