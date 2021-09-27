Mario Van Peebles Remembers His Father Trailblazing Black Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles

For the first time since news of his father’s death on Tuesday (September 21), actor/director Mario Van Peebles has publicly addressed the enormous loss felt not only by his family, but numerous fans and professional colleagues in Hollywood.

The iconic filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles died at 89 years old on the evening of Sept. 21 and was surrounded by family at the time of his passing.

His son wrote a tribute to his father, best known throughout generations for directing the 1971 film, Sweet Sweetback’s Baad Asssss Song, through a moving written tribute.

“20 years after Melvin made Sweetback outside the studio system, I got to make my film, New Jack City, inside the studio system because of Melvin and other cats like Gordon [Parks] and Ossie [Davis] — but specifically because of Melvin. He made it easier for all of us who have followed,” Van Peebles told The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: Melvin Van Peebles, Icon Of Black Hollywood, Dead At 89