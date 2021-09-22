Melvin Van Peebles, Icon Of Black Hollywood, Dead At 89

Iconic filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at 89 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Van Peebles, father of Mario Van Peebles, passed away the evening of Sept. 21 and he was surrounded by family.

The Criterion Collection and Janus Films said in a statement, “In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music.”

The statement continued, “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend with a 50th anniversary screening of his landmark film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song; a Criterion Collection box set, Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films next week; and a revival of his play Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, slated for a return to Broadway next year.”

