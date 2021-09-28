Miguel And Nazanin Mandi Separate After 17 Years Together

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have called it quits.

According to PEOPLE, the singer-songwriter and the actress and model are going their separate ways after tying the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California in 2018. They got engaged in 2016.

“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now,” a rep for the couple shares with the outlet exclusively. “The couple both wish each other well.”

Earlier this year, Mandi spoke to the entertainment outlet about how she and Miguel were faring amid the COVID quarantine.

“We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot,” the 35-year-old said. “So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again].”

RELATED: Watch Miguel's New ‘My Life In 60 Seconds’ Animated Video

The Dreamcatcher actress added, “But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read,'. It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything.”

Back in 2015, Miguel spoke with Hot97 about his relationship and mentioned that they had been dating on and off for nine to ten years.

“I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that,” he shared.

“I just follow my instincts," the “Come Through and Chill” singer continued. “I think she's learned that and she's had to adjust and had to learn and also embrace. And I love her more for that.”