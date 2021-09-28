Prank Wars! Nick Cannon Pulls Another Hilarious Stunt On Kevin Hart

We can’t stop laughing!

The prank wars have reached another level of good fun between Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart.

After Hart plastered a Los Angeles billboard of Cannon and his phone number, The Wild N’ Out creator is back with an even wilder prank that includes Hart’s private jet. Revealing his trick on his Instagram, Cannon put a jumbo photo of himself on the plane to promote his new series, The Nick Cannon Show.

“NICK CANNON'S KEVIN HART PRANK - REVEALED!,” he captioned his post. “I got you good @kevinhart4real - and I GOT you as the FIRST GUEST on my new talk show. #Winning #prankwar #NickCannon”