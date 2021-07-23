Kevin Hart Hilariously Post Billboard In Three Cities Blasting Nick Cannon’s Real Phone Number

Do you remember when Nick Cannon purchased a llama as a surprise birthday gift for Kevin Hart a few weeks ago? Well, Hart just got the ultimate payback with this epic prank that revealed Cannon’s private cell phone number for fans everywhere to reach out to the mogul.

The Fatherhood actor took to his Instagram on Thursday (July 22) to reveal a Los Angeles billboard that he bought displaying Cannon’s cell phone number promoting expert parenting advice from the father of seven, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the sign read.

In the Instagram caption, Hart shared that additional billboards are also established in Atlanta and New York City.

