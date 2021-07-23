Kevin Hart Hilariously Post Billboard In Three Cities Blasting Nick Cannon’s Real Phone Number

Do you remember when Nick Cannon purchased a llama as a surprise birthday gift for Kevin Hart a few weeks ago? Well, Hart just got the ultimate payback with this epic prank that revealed Cannon’s private cell phone number for fans everywhere to reach out to the mogul.
The Fatherhood actor took to his Instagram on Thursday (July 22) to reveal a Los Angeles billboard that he bought displaying Cannon’s cell phone number promoting expert parenting advice from the father of seven, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” the sign read.
In the Instagram caption, Hart shared that additional billboards are also established in Atlanta and New York City.
Heading to his IG story, Cannon shared a video of him answering incoming calls from what appeared to be strangers who got his number from the billboard.
“I gotta go cause the phone is blowing up,” he said.
Cannon recently welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa on June 14. Nine days later on June 23, his son Zen was born on June 23 with model Alyssa Scott. The 40-year-old is also the father to his1-year-old daughter, Powerful, his second child he shares with Brittany Bell along with their 3-year-old son Golden Sagon.
Cannon first became a father to his 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, whom he shares with singer Mariah Carey.
