Porsha Williams Announces ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Departure

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is losing another one of its cast members.

Just a few days after Cynthia Bailey announced she'd no longer be on the show, longtime co-star Porsha Williams is doing the same. Via an Instagram statement, the 10-year veteran of the program says she's ready to begin what's next for her career.

"After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise," Williams announced on Thursday (Sept. 30). "This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It's one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it's the right one."

She added: "I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show's producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show."

Porsha also thanked Bravo, the network that airs RHOA, for their support over the years.

"I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You've made the past decade a truly special one. One where I've dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you."

She concluded: "Don't worry though, I'll be back on your TV very soon. I can't wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you'll just have to wait and see! Love ya!"