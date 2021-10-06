Chris Rock Says He’s Recovered From COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19 in September, comedian Chris Rock has let his fans know he has recovered.

During an appearance at the opening night of musician Robert Glasper’s “Robtober” residency at the Blue Note Jazz in New York City on Sunday (Oct. 4), he joked with the audience about his recovery, Page Six reports.

“I’m back from the dead! I had COVID. I had motherf****ing COVID,” he said at the Blue Note Jazz. “It wasn’t quite as hard as being Black, but it was close… That’s why everyone’s trying to avoid it man.”

He shared another punchline during his set, “ think I got it on this Civil Rights movie,” to which Dave Chappelle, who was also in attendance, responded, “That’s a noble way to get COVID.”

Rock first revealed with his fans on Sept. 19 that he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“Hey guys, I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”