Chris Rock Advocates For COVID-19 Vaccination As He Reveals Positive Test

Nobody is exempt from the possibility of contracting the deadly virus known as COVID-19. As actor Chris Rock found out recently, it’s a force of nature and he urges fans to get vaccinated.

According to Yahoo!, the fully vaccinated 56-year-old comedian informed his Twitter followers that he had contracted the virus. “I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he tweeted.

