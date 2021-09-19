Trending:

Chris Rock Advocates For COVID-19 Vaccination As He Reveals Positive Test

“Trust me you don’t want to get this. Get vaccinated,” he tweeted

PUBLISHED ON : SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 / 01:59 PM

Written by Craig T. Lee

Nobody is exempt from the possibility of contracting the deadly virus known as COVID-19. As actor Chris Rock found out recently, it’s a force of nature and he urges fans to get vaccinated. 

According to Yahoo!, the fully vaccinated 56-year-old comedian informed his Twitter followers that he had contracted the virus. “I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated,” he tweeted. 

The former star of Saturday Night Live didn’t specify if he contracted the Delta variant. During a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in May 2021, he revealed that he received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-dose vaccine. “The food stamps of vaccines,” Rock said. 

Rock joked, “I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I Did Pootie Tang, let me in the front of the line.” 

At the top of this year, Rock did an in-depth interview with Gayle King, where he said he “can’t wait” to get the vaccine. 

We wish him a speedy recovery!

 

(Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

