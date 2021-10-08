NeNe Leakes On Men Sliding Into Her DMs After Husband Gregg’s Death

NeNe Leakes has been receiving messages from the men who have been sliding into her DMs on social media following the death of her husband Gregg Leakes last month.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum gave her followers a special shout-out on her Instagram Story, thanking them and her loved ones for all of their support as she continues to mourn the loss of her husband.

“Thank you to everybody. All the gentlemen that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too,” NeNe said, ET reports.

“I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey!” she added. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

Gregg Leakes died after a battle with colon cancer on Sept. 1. He was 66.

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” NeNe said, speaking to PEOPLE. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”