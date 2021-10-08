WATCH: NBA Star Kevin Durant Produces New Apple TV+ Series ‘Swagger’

The teaser trailer for the Kevin Durant produced drama series Swagger has officially been released.

With the first three -episodes available on Apple TV+ beginning on Oct. 29, Swagger is produced by the NBA Brooklyn Nets star and is inspired by his own experiences within the sport. The 10-episode series explores the “world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption,” according to Apple.

The series stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Tristan Mack Wilds, and more.

Jackson will play Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill will play Jace Carson, a 14-year-old basketball superstar in the community who is one of the top-ranked youth players in the country; Wallis plays Crystal, another top ranked young basketball player; and Wilds will play Alonzo Powers, a division leader at a major shoe company, Apple notes.

Episodes will drop weekly every Friday thereafter through December 17, 2021.

Watch the teaser below: