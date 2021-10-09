Tiwa Savage Has A Message For Would-Be Extorter Over Intimate Tape Leak

Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage revealed she’s being extorted by someone who obtained an intimate video of her and her partner.

During an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 on Thursday (October 7), Savage said she learned the video had leaked earlier this week when her team received a copy of the video with a demand for money. She added that she wasn’t going to “call it a sex tape, but it is a tape of me and the person I’m dating right now.”

Savage says her partner filmed the short video on Snapchat “and he posted it by accident, quickly, and then deleted it. But someone caught it before he deleted it.”

In regards to the blackmail she’s facing, Savage infers that she’s not worried about the tape release because it’s not showing her doing anything wrong.

“I pay it now and two months down the line you’re going to come back again, and then in two years. And who knows?” she told Martinez. “Even if I do send you the money, you’ll probably release it anyway. I’m not going to allow anyone to blackmail me for doing something that is natural.”

She added: “That’s what’s making me even angrier, like, ‘No you’re not going to do that to me.’ If you want to put it out — I’m that crazy, I could put it out myself. You’re not making any money from this. This is an intimate moment with someone I’m dating.”

Also during the interview, Tiwa Savage opens up about stress she’s faced in regards to the situation and how to tell her son and mother about it. Additionally, she’s refusing to cede any ground to her would-be-extorter.

“We’re trying to stall them, so I’m just going to get ahead of it, own my narrative and own up to it,” she said. “Because I’m not ashamed of it. This is someone I’m dating, I’m not cheating, he’s not cheating, we’re grown… You’re going to put it out regardless, I’m sure. And for me, it’s like, why now? Like, when the music is so good and I don’t want this to overshadow what I have going on.”

Watch the full interview segment below.