Smokey Robinson Reveals He Nearly Died From COVID-19

The effects of the coronavirus have continued to hit our favorite stars, and iconic Motown singer Smokey Robinson revealed that the virus almost took his life.

The Grammy award-winning singer shared that in December of last year, he spent 11 days in a Los Angeles hospital after contracting COVID-19 in an interview with the DailyMail.

According to the outlet, Robinson contacted COVID after spending time on the road right before Christmas of 2020. His initial test results were negative, but a second test came out positive. After reportedly quarantining himself inside his guest house, he experienced difficulty breathing and was rushed to the hospital.

“Fortunately, I never had to use the ventilator. I never lost my taste or smell, but it wiped me out,” he said. “I lost all my energy and could not walk from the bed to the bathroom without being exhausted.”

“I am a Covid survivor. I was hospitalized for 11 days. Four of five of those, I do not even remember,” he said. “It was really touch and go, and a terribly debilitating ailment.”

Adding, “Even when I got home, I was hoarse; I could not try to sing because I was afraid. It was one of the most frightening fights.”

According to Robinson, doctors credited the 81-year-olds active and healthy fitness lifestyle as a reason he was able to beat the virus.

“They told me that it was lucky for me, especially at my age, that I’d taken care of myself, but for the grace of God and that fact, I probably would not be here talking right now,” Robinson continued.