Kenya Moore’s Donation Helps Couple Conceive

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is overjoyed after a donation she gave to a family struggling to conceive a child has now had an exciting outcome.

Moore took to her Instagram on Oct. 5 to further spread the awareness of Baby Quest Grants, a non-profit charity, whose initiative helps to provide grants for in vitro (IVF), egg & sperm donation, egg freezing, embryo donation & gestational surrogacy, according to the program’s Instabio.

“So excited that the recipient of my @babyquestgrants is just days away from delivering their first child,” Moore captioned her post. “Carolyn and Tim never gave up hope after suffering from infertility. There is financial help out there!”

