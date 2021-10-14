Kenya Moore’s Donation Helps Couple Conceive

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is overjoyed after a donation she gave to a family struggling to conceive a child has now had an exciting outcome.
Moore took to her Instagram on Oct. 5 to further spread the awareness of Baby Quest Grants, a non-profit charity, whose initiative helps to provide grants for in vitro (IVF), egg & sperm donation, egg freezing, embryo donation & gestational surrogacy, according to the program’s Instabio.
“So excited that the recipient of my @babyquestgrants is just days away from delivering their first child,” Moore captioned her post. “Carolyn and Tim never gave up hope after suffering from infertility. There is financial help out there!”
The Dancing With The Stars contestant has opened about her journey with IVF, which helped her to conceive her daughter Brooklyn Daly. While the first round of IVF was not successful, the second round worked, Moore wrote in an article for O, The Oprah Magazine in 2018.
Her message to women who are hoping to start families in unconventional ways: “Don’t give up. IVF, egg freezing, surrogates, adoption—it can all sound overwhelming and expensive. But there are ways to find the funds, from financing to loans. So don't panic. There are always options,” O reports.
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
COMMENTS