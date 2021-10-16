Drake Says The Sweetest Thing About His Friendship With Adele

Adele recently released her newest single “Easy On Me” and not only is Drake a big fan of the song, he’s a huge supporter of the artist herself.

Via his Instagram Story, the Toronto rapper posted a picture of Adele and the caption: "One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single" ... while adding a smile emoji, hearts and "WOIIIIIII" to conclude his thoughts.

This isn’t the first time Drake and Adele’s friendship has been publicly acknowledged. Back in 2019, after her divorce, the singer attended Drizzy’s birthday party. In a post he made about the event, he wrote about the “unbreakable bonds I have in my life.”

Adele’s new song is the first release from her upcoming fourth solo studio album 30.