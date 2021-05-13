Drake Wins Big With Billboard Artist Of The Decade Award And Dinner With An Icon

Drake is on a high note after celebrating two major wins in one day.
Billboard announced Tuesday (May 11) that the rapper will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. His day ended when the chart-topping artists had dinner with his “idol” Ronald Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers.
"Today was one of those days it doesn’t feel real," Drake wrote on his Instagram Story. "Waking up to artist of the decade then having dinner with my idol @ronaldisley and listening to the stories behind every song that shaped my love for emotional music and created my formula for a lot of my writing… high on life right now my g’z."
According to Billboard, Isley's influence is present in Drizzy's discography. He and Lil' Wayne rapped over Jay-Z's "Ignorant Sh--" on their collaboration "Ignant Sh--" from Drake's 2009 debut EP So Far Gone, for which producer Just Blaze sampled The Isley's Brothers' 1983 track "Between the Sheets." Drake also sampled Aaliyah's famous 1994 Isley Brothers cover "(At Your Best) You Are Love" in his and Jeezy's "Unforgettable" featured on Drake's 2010 debut album Thank Me Later.
Drake, who holds the title for the most Billboard Music Awards with 27 after taking home 12 prizes in 2019, is a finalist in seven categories at this year’s show, including top artist.
