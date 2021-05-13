Drake Wins Big With Billboard Artist Of The Decade Award And Dinner With An Icon

Drake is on a high note after celebrating two major wins in one day.

Billboard announced Tuesday (May 11) that the rapper will receive the Artist of the Decade Award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. His day ended when the chart-topping artists had dinner with his “idol” Ronald Isley, founding member of The Isley Brothers.

"Today was one of those days it doesn’t feel real," Drake wrote on his Instagram Story. "Waking up to artist of the decade then having dinner with my idol @ronaldisley and listening to the stories behind every song that shaped my love for emotional music and created my formula for a lot of my writing… high on life right now my g’z."