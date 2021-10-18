Jussie Smollett Trial Set For November After Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss

Jussie Smollett is headed to trial in Chicago after a judge denied his latest motion to dismiss disorderly conduct charges from his alleged 2019 hate crime hoax.

According to USA Today, Smollett will stand in front of a jury beginning on Nov. 29, which will be open to the public and press but closed to media cameras.

Prior to the trial being set, Judge James Linn allowed Smollett’s newest defense lawyer Nenye Uche to plead for dismissal of the case again on Friday (Oct. 15). Uche shared that his client had been offered a non-prosecution deal by previous prosecutors in the Cook County state’s attorney’s office in Chicago. Uche also reported that Smollet had already done community service and given up a $10,000 bond under a prior agreement.

"It's as clear as day – this case should be dismissed because of an immunity agreement," Uche said. "A deal is a deal. That’s ancient principle."

Smollett is charged with disorderly conduct after prosecutors say he staged an attack in 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

BET previously reported that the case of the former Empire star first began back on Jan. 29, 2019, after allegations that two men assaulted him in a racist and homophobic attack while he was returning home from a sandwich shop in Chicago. Smollett claimed that he was beaten, called racist and homophobic slurs, had an “unknown chemical substance” poured on him, and had a rope put around his neck.

Smollett also faces a lawsuit from the City of Chicago. It claims that the actor owes the city at least $130,000 to cover the overtime costs for the police while they investigated the alleged incident they say was a hoax.