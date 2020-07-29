Ruff Ryders Chronicles

Unlock all BET content using your TV provider

No Limit Soldiers
Season 1 E 3 • 08/05/2020

After tragedy leaves a void in the rap world, Master P attempts to turn No Limit into a hip-hop dynasty when he adds legendary rappers like Mystikal and Snoop Dogg to the roster.

S1 • E1
Nightmares & Dreams

Determined to move his family away from the turbulent streets of Louisiana's Calliope Projects, Percy "Master P" Miller dives into the world of hip hop and launches No Limit Records.
07/29/2020
S1 • E2
Rise of the Tank

After the success of his 1994 album "The Ghetto's Tryin To Kill Me," Percy "Master P" Miller recruits Southern rappers and expands the empire of No Limit Records.
07/29/2020
S1 • E3
No Limit Soldiers

After tragedy leaves a void in the rap world, Master P attempts to turn No Limit into a hip-hop dynasty when he adds legendary rappers like Mystikal and Snoop Dogg to the roster.
08/05/2020
S1 • E4
The Reckoning

By the late 90s, Master P's No Limit label is valued at over $400 million and rapidly expanding into sports and movies, but rivalries and infighting threaten to topple the empire.
08/05/2020
S1 • E5
No Limit Forever

Lil' Romeo bursts onto the early-2000s rap scene and ushers in a new era at his father's label, but a string of No Limit family incidents threatens Master P's legacy.
08/12/2020
S1 • E6
Origin Story

Rapper DMX and siblings Joaquin "Waah" Dean, Darrin "Dee" Dean and Chivon Dean enter the music industry with a New York City street hustle approach to form Ruff Ryders Entertainment.
08/12/2020
S1 • E7
The Rise of Ruff Ryders

The LOX signs with Bad Boy Records, and after time in prison and the passing of his grandmother, DMX gets a deal with Def Jam and releases his breakthrough album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot."
08/19/2020
S1 • E8
Money, Power, Respect

DMX releases three albums in less than two years and faces the pressures of fame, and Eve joins the Ruff Ryders roster with a fresh musical perspective.
08/19/2020
S1 • E9
Ryde or Die

The LOX get out of their record deal with Bad Boy, Ruff Ryders and Cash Money team up for a chaotic tour, life on the road takes a toll on Eve, and DMX's acting career takes off.
08/26/2020
S1 • E10
Ruff Ryders Forever

Darrin "Dee" Dean's accident rocks the label, DMX leaves Def Jam, and Joaquin "Waah" Dean focuses on the next generation of artists and expanding Ruff Ryders' lifestyle brand.
08/26/2020
