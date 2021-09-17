Congressional Black Caucus Foundation National Town Hall

Black Congressional Caucus Foundation National Town Hall E 1 • 09/17/2021
Journalist April Ryan talks to Black Congressional Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty and social justice leaders like Brittany Packnett Cunningham about health equity, voting rights and more.
Journalist April Ryan talks to Black Congressional Caucus Chair Joyce Beatty and social justice leaders like Brittany Packnett Cunningham about health equity, voting rights and more.
09/17/2021
