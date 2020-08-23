Unlock all BET content using your TV provider
Stellar Awards 2020 E 1 • 08/23/2020
Hosted by Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds and Koryn Hawthorne, the virtual show celebrates gospel's best and features performances by CeCe Winans, Travis Greene, Tauren Wells and more.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:30
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Tasha Cobbs Leonard Nabs the Artist of the Year Award
Tasha Cobbs Leonard thanks her fans while accepting the award for Artist of the Year at the Stellar Gospel Music Award 2020.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:54
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Kirk Franklin Wins Album of the Year Award
Kirk Franklin thanks his fans while accepting the award for Album of the Year for the record "Long, Live, Love."
08/23/2020
Speech
00:40
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Pastor Mike Jr. Wins New Artist of the Year
Pastor Mike Jr. accepts the award for New Artist of the Year.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:24
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Le'andria Johnson Wins the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year Award
Le'Andria Johnson delivers her acceptance speech after winning the Albertina Walker Female Vocalist of the Year Award.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:37
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers Win Song of the Year
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers win the award for State Farm Song of the Year for their track "Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)."
08/23/2020
Highlight
02:47
Stellar Awards 2020 E1The Hosts Open the Show
Gospel artists and Stellar Awards 2020 hosts Kirk Franklin, Koryn Hawthorne and Jonathan McReynolds kick off the night.
08/23/2020
Speech
00:31
Stellar Awards 2020 E1JJ Hairston Wins the Praise and Worship Album Award
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise takes home the award for Praise and Worship Album of the Year for the record "Miracle Worker."
08/23/2020
Performance
01:43
Stellar Awards 2020 E1JJ Hairston & YP feat. Kierra Sheard - "Miracle Worker"
Gospel singer Kierra Sheard joins JJ Hairston and Youthful Praise for a hair-raising performance of "Miracle Worker" at the Stellar Gospel Music Award 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:50
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Tamela Mann - "Touch from You"
Singer Tamela Mann hits the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020 stage to perform her powerful single "Touch from You."
08/23/2020
Performance
01:59
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Pastor Mike Jr. - "Big"
Pastor Mike Jr. blesses the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020 stage with a performance of his gospel song "Big."
08/23/2020
Performance
01:56
Stellar Awards 2020 E1CeCe Winans - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"
CeCe Winans performs Simon & Garfunkel's 1970 classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
00:55
Stellar Awards 2020 E1James Fortune featuring Deborah Carolina - "I Am"
Gospel artists James Fortune and Deborah Carolina perform their uplifting duet "I Am" at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:36
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Anthony Brown - "Sho Nuff"
Anthony Brown performs his song "Sho Nuff" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:59
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Jonathan McReynolds - "Best Thing"
Jonathan McReynolds performs his song "Best Thing" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
00:54
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Zacardi Cortez - "You Don't Know"
Zacardi Cortez performs his 2019 song "You Don't Know" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
Performance
01:47
Stellar Awards 2020 E1Tye Tribbett - "We Gon' Be Alright"
Tye Tribbett performs his song "We Gon' Be Alright" at the Stellar Awards 2020.
08/23/2020
