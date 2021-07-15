Content for Change: Black X Jewish E 1 • 07/15/2021
In this BET special, filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado examines the historical oppression of Jewish and Black communities, and their allyship against white supremacy in the U.S.
In this BET special, filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado examines the historical oppression of Jewish and Black communities, and their allyship against white supremacy in the U.S.
07/15/2021
BET News Special E1Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.
07/20/2021
BET News Special E1Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy
Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.
07/20/2021
