Content for Change: Black X Jewish
E 1 • 07/15/2021

In this BET special, filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado examines the historical oppression of Jewish and Black communities, and their allyship against white supremacy in the U.S.

In this BET special, filmmaker Lacey Schwartz Delgado examines the historical oppression of Jewish and Black communities, and their allyship against white supremacy in the U.S.
07/15/2021
01:47

BET News Special E1
Rabbi Sharon Brous Preaches the Importance of Unity

Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of IKAR in Los Angeles, emphasizes how the Jewish story is interconnected with the Black experience and the collective responsibility to combat hate.

07/20/2021
02:34

BET News Special E1
Operation Understanding on How to Build Cultural Empathy

Members of Operation Understanding DC, an organization that brings Black and Jewish teenagers together, describe how they've grown as activists through their experience in the program.

07/20/2021
01:48

BET News Special E1
Ebro Darden Talks Uniting to Fight White Supremacy

Ebro Darden, who is Black and Jewish, explains the shared fight against white supremacy, citing Billie Holiday's "Strange Fruit" as an example of how the two communities intersect.

07/20/2021
