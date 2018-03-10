When We All Vote ? Hosted By Angela Rye
E 1 • 10/03/2018

Leading up to the 2018 midterm elections, BET's Angela Rye interviews Janelle Monae and Kelly Rowland on the power of voting, and introduces Michelle Obama on stage for the keynote speech.

